Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi wants the Foxes to seal a top-half finish in the Premier League this season.

The 20-year-old gave the Foxes the lead during Saturday's 3-0 win over Watford, which put Craig Shakespeare's side ninth and assured them of a top-flight place next season.

"We said every game, we'll take it as a final to take as many points as we can," Ndidi told the club's official site. "With this performance we can get more and be in the top half of the league.

"If we keep going like this we can get as many points as we can. Everybody is working together, there's a good spirit from the coach and the bench. Everybody is alive.

"It's a good experience for me and to get ready for the battle for next season."

Leicester have won seven of their 10 league games since Shakespeare replaced Claudio Ranieri in February, taking 22 points; only Tottenham Hotspur, with 24, have won more.