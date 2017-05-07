Leicester City team header

Wilfred Ndidi wants Leicester City to seal top-half finish

Wilfred Ndidi celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Watford on May 6, 2017
Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi wants the Foxes to seal a top-half finish in the Premier League this season.
Sunday, May 7, 2017

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has set the target of a top-half finish in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old gave the Foxes the lead during Saturday's 3-0 win over Watford, which put Craig Shakespeare's side ninth and assured them of a top-flight place next season.

"We said every game, we'll take it as a final to take as many points as we can," Ndidi told the club's official site. "With this performance we can get more and be in the top half of the league.

"If we keep going like this we can get as many points as we can. Everybody is working together, there's a good spirit from the coach and the bench. Everybody is alive.

"It's a good experience for me and to get ready for the battle for next season."

Leicester have won seven of their 10 league games since Shakespeare replaced Claudio Ranieri in February, taking 22 points; only Tottenham Hotspur, with 24, have won more.

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Shakespeare: 'All credit to the players'
Live Commentary: Leicester City 3-0 Watford - as it happened
Result: Leicester City into ninth in Premier League table with win over Watford
