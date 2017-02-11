Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Riyad Mahrez "very confident" of Leicester City survival

Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring Leicester's second from the penalty spot against Everton on December 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Riyad Mahrez says he and his Leicester City teammates are "very confident" of avoiding relegation from the Premier League come the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 12:48 UK

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has claimed that he and his teammates are "very confident" of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

The Foxes stunned the football world by winning the title last season, but currently sit just one point above the bottom three ahead of their six-pointer at Swansea City on Sunday.

Mahrez told talkSPORT: "It's a big game. We have to prepare properly because both the clubs are near the bottom and we need to get something from that.

"We are just in a bad moment right now and we just have to come back our way. We know we have quality in this team and we know if we do things properly we will stay in the Premier League. We are confident we can do it - very confident.

"We just need to work hard. We need to just focus on the last 14 games and make sure we are safe. We want to be safe before the last five games. We don't want to be in a struggle right at the end. We need to do things properly to make sure we are safe."

The Algeria international's form for Leicester last season saw him named the PFA Player of the Year.

Leicester City duo Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez celebrate during a Premier League game on November 21, 2015
Read Next:
Ranieri urges Mahrez, Vardy to rediscover form
>
View our homepages for Riyad Mahrez, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring Leicester's second from the penalty spot against Everton on December 19, 2015
Riyad Mahrez "very confident" of Leicester City survival
 Demarai Gray in action for Leicester City on September 22, 2016
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp considering move for winger Demarai Gray?
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri: 'Demarai Gray not guaranteed starting role'
Ranieri urges Mahrez, Vardy to rediscover formClement "surprised" by Leicester strugglesClement: 'Ranieri criticism is not right'Ranieri: 'FA Cup progress is what we needed'King: Leicester can "create another journey"
Result: Leicester earn FA Cup respite with Derby winTeam News: Ranieri rings changes for FA Cup clashLive Commentary: Leicester City 3-1 Derby County (AET) - as it happenedClaudio Ranieri axes chicken burgers?Leicester players 'face 40% pay cut'
> Leicester City Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish Cup
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Arsenal25155553282550
4Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2555152248-2620
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand