Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has claimed that he and his teammates are "very confident" of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

The Foxes stunned the football world by winning the title last season, but currently sit just one point above the bottom three ahead of their six-pointer at Swansea City on Sunday.

Mahrez told talkSPORT: "It's a big game. We have to prepare properly because both the clubs are near the bottom and we need to get something from that.

"We are just in a bad moment right now and we just have to come back our way. We know we have quality in this team and we know if we do things properly we will stay in the Premier League. We are confident we can do it - very confident.

"We just need to work hard. We need to just focus on the last 14 games and make sure we are safe. We want to be safe before the last five games. We don't want to be in a struggle right at the end. We need to do things properly to make sure we are safe."

The Algeria international's form for Leicester last season saw him named the PFA Player of the Year.