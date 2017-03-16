Riyad Mahrez opens up about Leicester City's decision to sack manager Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez has opened up about the club's decision to sack manager Claudio Ranieri and insisted that no players were involved in his exit.

The Algerian international has denied reports that members of the Foxes squad approached the Premier League outfit's hierarchy demanding the Italian's head.

"The people [who] are not inside the club [and are] not very involved in what's happening here, they can't judge, just because they were a footballer," Mahrez told talkSPORT.

"When you're not in the club or in the dressing room – you can't know everything – but maybe it's their job to speak and I don't mind.

"We know what we achieved with Claudio. Now the club has decided to sack him and we have to respect it and go forward. But we don't forget Claudio."

Craig Shakespeare has been at the Leicester helm since Ranieri's exit, already guiding the club to back-to-back Premier League wins and the quarter-finals of the Champions League.