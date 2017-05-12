Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez suggests that he is yet to think about his future at the club and is focusing on the remaining games of the Premier League season.

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has suggested that he is only thinking about the remaining games of the season, despite rumours surrounding his future at the club.

Mahrez was instrumental in the Foxes' title-winning campaign last term, but the Algerian suffered a dip in form during a tumultuous 2016-17 campaign that eventually saw former boss Claudio Ranieri sacked less than one season after making history at the King Power Stadium.

"I'm not really thinking about this summer yet, let's finish this season and we'll see," said Mahrez, according to Sky Sports News.

"There's still three games to go, still some good games to play. I don't want to put something in my head. At the moment I'm in Leicester, I'm happy and we'll see."

Mahrez has made 119 appearances and scored 30 goals for Leicester since joining from Le Havre in 2014.