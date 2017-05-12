Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Riyad Mahrez 'not thinking about the summer yet'

Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Swansea on April 24, 2016
© AFP
Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez suggests that he is yet to think about his future at the club and is focusing on the remaining games of the Premier League season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 22:14 UK

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has suggested that he is only thinking about the remaining games of the season, despite rumours surrounding his future at the club.

Mahrez was instrumental in the Foxes' title-winning campaign last term, but the Algerian suffered a dip in form during a tumultuous 2016-17 campaign that eventually saw former boss Claudio Ranieri sacked less than one season after making history at the King Power Stadium.

"I'm not really thinking about this summer yet, let's finish this season and we'll see," said Mahrez, according to Sky Sports News.

"There's still three games to go, still some good games to play. I don't want to put something in my head. At the moment I'm in Leicester, I'm happy and we'll see."

Mahrez has made 119 appearances and scored 30 goals for Leicester since joining from Le Havre in 2014.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Read Next:
Shakespeare disagrees with Wenger remarks
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Riyad Mahrez, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Atletico Madrid 'to move for Jamie Vardy, Alexis Sanchez'
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Craig Shakespeare disagrees with Arsene Wenger remarks
 Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Swansea on April 24, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain willing to spend big on Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez?
Mahrez 'not thinking about the summer'Drinkwater to miss rest of Foxes seasonShakespeare 'unaware' of Mahrez agreementPreview: Man City vs. LeicesterLeicester plan move for Luton defender?
Ranieri wants return to Premier League?Riyad Mahrez 'expecting Leicester exit'Albrighton: 'Shakespeare respected at Foxes'Ndidi wants top-half finish for LeicesterShakespeare: 'All credit to the players'
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 