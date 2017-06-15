Leicester City team header

Harry Maguire "swayed" by Leicester City ambition

Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
New signing Harry Maguire says that he was "swayed" to join the club by the ambition of boss Craig Shakespeare.
Defender Harry Maguire has said that it did not take long for him to decide to 'jump at an opportunity' with Leicester City.

On Thursday, it was announced that Maguire had penned a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium after the Foxes agreed to pay a reported fee of £17m for his signature.

Maguire had been linked with other clubs ahead of the switch to the East Midlands, but he has claimed that he did not think twice about the move after speaking with boss Craig Shakespeare.

The 24-year-old told the club's official website: "It's obviously a very exciting time for myself. Once I had my eyes on this club, I always wanted to join. Thankfully I'm here so I can't wait to get the season started and kick on.

"There were a number of clubs interested, but when I met the manager here, he pretty much swayed it into the direction of this club. He showed me the way that the Club is going. It's on the up and it looks very promising for the future, so credit to the gaffer.

"You can see that with the structure of the Club, it's going to look upwards rather than down so that was a big reason why, as soon as I knew there was an interest, I wanted to jump at the opportunity."

Maguire leaves Hull having made 29 Premier League appearances this season.

Your Comments
