Leicester City 'reject Malaga bid for Luis Hernandez'

Luis Hernandez in action for Leicester City on August 19, 2016
Premier League champions Leicester City reportedly turn down an approach from La Liga side Malaga for defender Luis Hernandez.
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 21:34 UK

Leicester City have reportedly rejected an offer from Malaga for defender Luis Hernandez.

Hernandez has made just three Premier League starts for the Foxes since his summer move from Sporting Gijon and remains firmly behind first-choice right-back Danny Simpson in Claudio Ranieri's pecking order.

However, due to the lack of other options available to the English champions they are understood to be unwilling to sell the 27-year-old this month.

Hernandez is thought to be open to a move due to his lack of game time at the King Power Stadium, though, and Sky Sports News reports that Malaga have made an initial approach for the Spaniard.

Malaga, who are one of a number of Spanish clubs reportedly monitoring the situation, are interested in signing Hernandez on a loan deal until the end of the season, with an option to buy.

The former Real Madrid trainee joined Leicester on a free transfer and started four of the club's six Champions League group games to help them into the knockout rounds of the competition.

Carlos Kameni celebrates during the La Liga game between Malaga and Real Madrid on February 20, 2016
