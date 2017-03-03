Leicester City hold talks with Michael O'Neill?

Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
© AFP
Leicester City reportedly hold discussions with Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill over the vacant managerial position at the King Power Stadium.
Friday, March 3, 2017

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has reportedly emerged as a potential candidate for the vacant managerial position at Leicester City.

Last month, the Foxes announced that they had parted ways with Claudio Ranieri, with assistant Craig Shakespeare being placed in charge on caretaker basis.

Shakespeare will be in the dugout when Leicester host Hull City on Saturday afternoon but according to the Daily Mail, the club's hierarchy have held brief discussions with O'Neill.

It has been suggested that Leicester are currently assessing their options but if reports are to be believed, O'Neill is one of the names in contention should Shakespeare not continue as boss.

Last summer, O'Neill guided Northern Ireland to the second round of Euro 2016, and he has won 13 of his 45 fixtures as manager of the nation.

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Shakespeare: 'Little dialogue over manager's job'
