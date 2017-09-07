Jamie Vardy keen to play abroad

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy admits that he is keen to play for a club in a different country before he retires.

The 30-year-old has been with the Foxes since 2012 and was a key part of the sides that won promotion from the Championship in 2013 and the historic Premier League title in 2015-16.

The England international's form during that memorable campaign led to interest from a number of clubs across Europe, but Vardy instead opted to pen a new four-year contract to remain at the King Power.

Asked what the future might hold, Vardy is quoted by the Daily Star as saying: "I'm only 21 at heart, really. I've still got 14 years left!

"Who knows what can happen? I've spoken about it with my agent in the past. A move abroad, who knows?

"That would be something I'd probably like to experience - a different culture. We'll have to wait and see what happens."

Asked if he would prefer a move to Spain or Italy, he added: "Whichever one has got the nicest food! Anything, really, just so I can get a different culture, a different experience, as I've only ever been in England."

Vardy has scored two goals in Leicester's three Premier League games so far this season.