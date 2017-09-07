Leicester City team header

Jamie Vardy keen to play abroad

Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy admits that he is keen to play for a club in a different country before he retires.
The 30-year-old has been with the Foxes since 2012 and was a key part of the sides that won promotion from the Championship in 2013 and the historic Premier League title in 2015-16.

The England international's form during that memorable campaign led to interest from a number of clubs across Europe, but Vardy instead opted to pen a new four-year contract to remain at the King Power.

Asked what the future might hold, Vardy is quoted by the Daily Star as saying: "I'm only 21 at heart, really. I've still got 14 years left!

"Who knows what can happen? I've spoken about it with my agent in the past. A move abroad, who knows?

"That would be something I'd probably like to experience - a different culture. We'll have to wait and see what happens."

Asked if he would prefer a move to Spain or Italy, he added: "Whichever one has got the nicest food! Anything, really, just so I can get a different culture, a different experience, as I've only ever been in England."

Vardy has scored two goals in Leicester's three Premier League games so far this season.

