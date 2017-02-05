Feb 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United

Robert Huth: 'Leicester City players must be honest about relegation'

Robert Huth of Leicester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Sunderland at The King Power Stadium on August 8, 2015
© Getty Images
Leicester City defender Robert Huth admits that he and his teammates did not think that they would find themselves in a relegation battle this season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 11:10 UK

Leicester City defender Robert Huth has claimed that he and his teammates do not know why they are losing so many games in the Premier League this season.

Just nine months after being crowned league champions, Leicester sit just two points above the relegation zone ahead of Sunday's home clash with Manchester United.

The Foxes have won just two of their last nine matches in the top flight, and Huth has acknowledged that everyone at the King Power Stadium must be honest with the situation they find themselves in with 15 games remaining.

The 32-year-old told BBC's Football Focus: "We need to get on with now rather than saying: 'Last year was great'. It's reality. We are struggling with relegation.

"We're losing games and we can't put our fingers on how or why. We fully deserved what we got last season, and it was always going to be a struggle after what happened, but we didn't think we would be in this position.

"For you to become better you need to be honest. You can't say you've been brilliant when you haven't."

Despite their struggles, Leicester have lost just three of 11 games in the East Midlands.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Read Next:
Ranieri: 'No panic for Leicester'
>
View our homepages for Robert Huth, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Robert Huth of Leicester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Sunderland at The King Power Stadium on August 8, 2015
Robert Huth: 'Leicester City players must be honest about relegation'
 Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
Jose Mourinho hails 'world's best manager' Claudio Ranieri
 Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Claudio Ranieri confident Leonardo Ulloa will play again for Leicester City
Ranieri: 'No panic for Leicester'Ulloa 'will not go on strike at Leicester'Ranieri unhappy with 'clear handball'Leicester confirm Wague loan signingResult: Vokes goal earns Burnley another home win
Team News: Mahrez returns for LeicesterLeicester 'reject improved Ulloa bid'Leicester defender Elder joins BarnsleyReport: Sunderland improve bid for UlloaLeicester to seal Wague loan deal?
> Leicester City Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Africa Cup of Nations
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version