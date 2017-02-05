Leicester City defender Robert Huth admits that he and his teammates did not think that they would find themselves in a relegation battle this season.

Leicester City defender Robert Huth has claimed that he and his teammates do not know why they are losing so many games in the Premier League this season.

Just nine months after being crowned league champions, Leicester sit just two points above the relegation zone ahead of Sunday's home clash with Manchester United.

The Foxes have won just two of their last nine matches in the top flight, and Huth has acknowledged that everyone at the King Power Stadium must be honest with the situation they find themselves in with 15 games remaining.

The 32-year-old told BBC's Football Focus: "We need to get on with now rather than saying: 'Last year was great'. It's reality. We are struggling with relegation.

"We're losing games and we can't put our fingers on how or why. We fully deserved what we got last season, and it was always going to be a struggle after what happened, but we didn't think we would be in this position.

"For you to become better you need to be honest. You can't say you've been brilliant when you haven't."

Despite their struggles, Leicester have lost just three of 11 games in the East Midlands.