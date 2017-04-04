Apr 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Danny Drinkwater: 'Leicester City deserve to be in top half'

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater claims that his side deserve to be in the top half of the table after their 2-0 win over Sunderland lifted them up to 10th.
Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater has claimed that his side deserve their place in the top half of the Premier League table despite recent concerns of relegation.

The champions briefly dropped into the bottom three a little more than a month ago, but they have since won five out of five league games under Craig Shakespeare to soar up to 10th in the standings, nine points clear of danger.

The Foxes also have a Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid to look forward to this month, and Drinkwater acknowledged that these are "exciting" times for the club.

"I think that's where we deserve to be. If you look at the last two months, how we've risen, it's a big compliment to the squad, to the staff. It's where we belong and we'll keep pushing on," he told the club's official website.

"April is a busy month, we've got the Champions League as well which is exciting, but we'll keep going and hopefully we'll keep picking up the points like we do."

Shakespeare will look to equal the Premier League record of winning his opening six matches as a manager in the division when his side visit Everton on Sunday.

