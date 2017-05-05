Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater says that the club should aim for Champions League qualification next season.

Last season's Premier League champions look likely to finish in mid-table, but they continued their fairytale by reaching the quarter-finals of European football's premier competition.

However, rather than it being regarded as a one-off, Drinkwater has suggested that he and his teammates are capable of earning another period in the tournament.

The 27-year-old told Sky Sports News: "Whatever happens in the summer I think next season is massively important for the club. Personally I think we should be looking to get back into the Champions' League. I know that sounds difficult but we've had a taste for it now.

"You get a taste for it all - the music, the different styles of football, the whole package of Champions' League football is something you want to do again. You learn as you go along and put things into your own game, I can't see anyone being a worse off player for playing in the Champions' League."

Drinkwater featured in all 10 of Leicester's fixtures in the Champions League this season.