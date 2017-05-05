Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Danny Drinkwater: 'Leicester City can return to Champions League'

Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action during the Champions League match on April 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater says that the club should aim for Champions League qualification next season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 17:39 UK

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater has claimed that the Foxes should be targeting a return to the Champions League.

Last season's Premier League champions look likely to finish in mid-table, but they continued their fairytale by reaching the quarter-finals of European football's premier competition.

However, rather than it being regarded as a one-off, Drinkwater has suggested that he and his teammates are capable of earning another period in the tournament.

The 27-year-old told Sky Sports News: "Whatever happens in the summer I think next season is massively important for the club. Personally I think we should be looking to get back into the Champions' League. I know that sounds difficult but we've had a taste for it now.

"You get a taste for it all - the music, the different styles of football, the whole package of Champions' League football is something you want to do again. You learn as you go along and put things into your own game, I can't see anyone being a worse off player for playing in the Champions' League."

Drinkwater featured in all 10 of Leicester's fixtures in the Champions League this season.

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Read Next:
Shakespeare: 'Mahrez disappointed to be subbed'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Danny Drinkwater, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action during the Champions League match on April 18, 2017
Danny Drinkwater: 'Leicester City can return to Champions League'
 Demarai Gray in action for Leicester City on September 22, 2016
Report: Demarai Gray, Riyad Mahrez considering Leicester City future
 Kasper Schmeichel in action during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Craig Shakespeare: 'No offers for Kasper Schmeichel'
Shakespeare: 'Mahrez disappointed to be subbed'Man United in pole position to sign Schmeichel?Shakespeare delighted with "gutsy" displayResult: Vardy pounces to inflict another defeat on AlbionTeam News: Slimani on bench for Leicester
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Leicester City - as it happenedVardy calls for "perfect" Shakespeare to stay onShakespeare: 'My future remains on back-burner'Huth takes social media swipe at SanchezWes Morgan "touch and go" for Albion match
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 