Leicester City youngster Ben Chilwell has admitted that he was left with mixed emotions after making his Premier League debut for the Foxes on Boxing Day.

The left-back, who had already featured in the Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup for Leicester, made his first league appearance in Monday's 2-0 home defeat to Everton.

Chilwell has said that it was a proud moment to finally make his league debut for the Premier League champions, but has conceded that the defeat made it difficult to fully enjoy the occasion.

"It was nice to make my Premier League debut, I've waited a long time for it. I just wanted to prove to the fans, the manager and the players that I'm up to that level," Chilwell told Leicester's official website.

"I thought I did that but the main thing was the result. It was horrible coming in after the match, losing 2-0. On a personal note, I'm happy with how I've done and it would have been a lot nicer if we had won."

Chilwell, 20, signed a new five-year contract with Leicester before the start of the 2016-17 campaign.