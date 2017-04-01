Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
StokeStoke City
 

Marc Albrighton: 'Stoke City clash will be physical battle'

Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at the King Power Stadium on October 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton says that he expects their Premier League encounter with Stoke City to be "a physical battle".
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 13:21 UK

Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton has said that he and his teammates take confidence from their performance against Stoke City earlier in the season.

The Foxes faced a 2-0 deficit with 10 men at the bet365 Stadium before they produced a spirited second-half display to claim a share of the spoils.

Craig Shakespeare's side have also put together four successive victories in all competitions, and Albrighton has acknowledged that his side will be ready for the "physical battle" which he expects the Potters to bring at the King Power Stadium.

The 27-year-old told the club's official website: "It'll be a physical battle. Obviously in previous years they've been renowned for being a big side. I do think they've changed that, but I think they've still got elements of it.

"They've got a tough back four that won't let you past or in behind too easily, so it's going to be tough for us.

"We played well at their place before the sending off and they got their goal, so I think we can take confidence from that and when they come to King Power Stadium and with the wins that we've got, I'm sure the place will be rocking. It'll be a fantastic occasion to get a win."

Leicester will move to within three points of Stoke in the Premier League table should they win on Saturday afternoon.

Wes Morgan of Leivcester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Sunderland at The King Power Stadium on August 8, 2015
Wes Morgan to miss Stoke City clash
