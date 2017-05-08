Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton praises boss Craig Shakespeare as the Foxes continue to impress under his leadership.

Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton has said that Craig Shakespeare has been "brilliant" since being appointed as manager of the Foxes.

Shakespeare was promoted to the hotseat after Claudio Ranieri was sacked in February, and the former assistant has led the club to eight wins and two draws from 13 matches.

The East Midlands outfit are yet to reveal whether Shakespeare will continue in the role next season, but Albrighton has acknowledged that he deserves to be in the reckoning.

The 27-year-old is quoted by The Express as saying: "Shakey has been brilliant for us. He's respected by everybody at the club, whether it's the players, the kitchen staff or the laundry staff.

"Everybody knows him and respects him. He's such a likeable character. What will be will be but he's definitely put his hat right in there."

Last season's Premier League champions are currently attempting to finish in eighth place in the table after their resurgence over the last two months.