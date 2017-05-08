Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Marc Albrighton: 'Craig Shakespeare respected by everyone at Leicester City'

Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at the King Power Stadium on October 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton praises boss Craig Shakespeare as the Foxes continue to impress under his leadership.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 17:54 UK

Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton has said that Craig Shakespeare has been "brilliant" since being appointed as manager of the Foxes.

Shakespeare was promoted to the hotseat after Claudio Ranieri was sacked in February, and the former assistant has led the club to eight wins and two draws from 13 matches.

The East Midlands outfit are yet to reveal whether Shakespeare will continue in the role next season, but Albrighton has acknowledged that he deserves to be in the reckoning.

The 27-year-old is quoted by The Express as saying: "Shakey has been brilliant for us. He's respected by everybody at the club, whether it's the players, the kitchen staff or the laundry staff.

"Everybody knows him and respects him. He's such a likeable character. What will be will be but he's definitely put his hat right in there."

Last season's Premier League champions are currently attempting to finish in eighth place in the table after their resurgence over the last two months.

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Shakespeare: 'All credit to the players'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marc Albrighton, Craig Shakespeare, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at the King Power Stadium on October 2, 2016
Marc Albrighton: 'Craig Shakespeare respected by everyone at Leicester City'
 Wilfred Ndidi celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Watford on May 6, 2017
Wilfred Ndidi wants Leicester City to seal top-half finish
 Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Craig Shakespeare: 'All credit to the players'
Result: Leicester into ninth with win over WatfordLeicester owners bid for Belgian sideTeam News: Leicester City unchanged against WatfordLive Commentary: Leicester City 3-0 Watford - as it happenedDrinkwater: 'Leicester can return to Europe'
Gray, Mahrez 'to consider Leicester future'Shakespeare: 'No offers for Schmeichel'Shakespeare: 'Mahrez disappointed to be subbed'Man United in pole position to sign Schmeichel?Shakespeare delighted with "gutsy" display
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 