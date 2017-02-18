Feb 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Den
Millwall
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City

Ron-Robert Zieler: 'Fringe players deserve chance against Millwall'

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Leicester City goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler hopes to make the most of his opportunity to impress against Millwall, as Claudio Ranieri makes mass changes to his side.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 19:40 UK

Ron-Robert Zieler has insisted that manager Claudio Ranieri is right to turn to his fringe players for Leicester City's meeting with Millwall in the FA Cup.

The Foxes' problems have been mounting up of late following a run of five-successive defeats in the Premier League, leaving them one point above the relegation zone.

Ranieri also has a Champions League last-16 tie against Sevilla to prepare for next week, with some reports suggesting that as many as 10 changes will be made for Saturday's trip to The Den.

Zieler, one of those likely to benefit from the squad shakeup, is confident that the back-up players will make an impression after scraping past East Midlands rivals Derby County in round four.

"It's definitely an opportunity for the players who haven't been playing much to show what they are capable of," he is quoted as saying by the Leicester Mercury. "Against Derby, we could see that our young players did really well. We did well as a team and it was great that some of the players got time on the field because they've done well.

"The gaffer has got that in mind – maybe to play some of the players who haven't played much. We have a number of games in quick succession, so it shows that we will need every player. We have very important games and that was the good thing against Derby.

"The young players and those who haven't played much showed the gaffer that he can trust them as well. We have to make sure we stick together as a team. We have to stay positive because the next couple of weeks will be tough."

Speaking ahead of the trip to South London, Ranieri suggested that third-tier opponents Millwall are favourites to progress through to the quarter-finals.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Ron-Robert Zieler: 'Fringe players deserve chance against Millwall'
