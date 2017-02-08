Feb 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Andy King wants Leicester City to embark on FA Cup journey

Andy King of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Andy King wants Leicester City to "create another journey" after winning their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Derby County.
Leicester City midfielder Andy King has called on his side to "create another journey" after winning their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Derby County.

The Welshman opened the scoring at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night as the Foxes needed extra time to claim a 3-1 victory over their East Midlands rivals.

Leicester are battling relegation from the Premier League this season, just a year after winning the title, but King is hopeful that their second win of 2017 can also spur them on to survival.

He told BBC Sport: "It was important to get a win tonight to try to kickstart some form to take into the league.

"It's been a tough few weeks and we've been getting a lot of criticism. Tonight we showed the fight we have got in the squad.

"We have 14 massive games left in the league but now we are through in a couple of rounds of the cup. Why can't we create another journey this season?"

Leicester, who are in the knockout stages of the Champions League, travel to Millwall on February 18 in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

