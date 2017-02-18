Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup clash between Millwall and Leicester City.
The Premier League champions head into the fifth-round tie off the back of a dreadful run, with no wins in six and five losses on the bounce in the league.
Millwall, on the other hand, will fancy their chances of pulling off a shock given that they are unbeaten since mid-December.
Please note that the action gets underway at The Den at 3pm.
1 minKICKOFF! Millwall, playing in white and blue stripes today, get the match underway. The hosts will kick from left to right in the first half.
2.56pmOne of Millwall's celebrity supporters has wished them well today, but can they deliver a knockout blow to the Foxes? Stay tuned to find out!
Come on you lions @MillwallFC— Ricky Boylan (@Rickyboylan1) February 18, 2017
🦁🦁🦁🦁
2.53pmPREDICTION: I'm going with a 2-1 win for Millwall today. Although Leicester are clearly the stronger side on paper, too much is going against them of late. The pressure on Ranieri is almost at critical mass, and with one eye on next week's Champions League fixture, I can see the Foxes slipping up here.
2.49pmIt was a longer route to round five for Millwall, who entered the competition at the first round proper. They saw off Southend United in that fixture before hitting five past non-league Braintree in round two. They stunned Premier League Bournemouth by beating them 3-0 at home in round three before edging past Watford 1-0 in round four. Whatever happens today, that will go down as an impressive FA Cup run.
2.45pmThere's 15 minutes to go until kickoff, which gives us ample time to look over both teams' route to the fifth round. Starting with Leicester, they overcame Everton away from home in round three before seeing off Championship Derby County 3-1 in a fourth-round replay.
2.42pmAnd if they need any giant-killing inspiration, non-league Lincoln City defeated Premier League Burnley to booking their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup earlier today. You can read all about the history-making Imps here.
2.36pmAlthough Leicester have a good track record against third-tier sides - they haven't lost to one since 2001 - the Lions have lost only one of their last 10 FA Cup home matches. History doesn't appear to favour either team particularly but going off recent form, Millwall have every reason to fancy their chances today.
2.33pmThey were in the Championship together in 2013-14 and Leicester defeated today's opponents at home and away, having after lost their previous four meetings with Millwall.
2.31pmThere's plenty of recent history between these two sides, even though they haven't spend a great deal of time in the same division. They've met four times in the FA Cup, each time at Millwall, and have two wins apiece.
2.28pmAnd his opposite number, Neil Harris: "The team spirit is excellent and individually and collectively we are playing really well. This is a huge game for us, the players and the fans are really looking forward to it but I will admit that my mind has already turned to Chesterfield on Tuesday."
2.27pmHere's what Ranieri had to say ahead of kickoff: "Our target is the Premier League - that is it. Of course we play in the FA Cup and Champions League and we want to do our best, but our aim is to be safe at the end. The goal is the Premier League. I want to give another opportunity to the players who played against Derby for them to show how good they are."
© SilverHub
2.22pmMeanwhile, Neil Harris's Millwall are on a good run in League One having gone unbeaten since last December and broken into the playoff positions. Ranieri has even hinted that his side are the underdogs for this one. That's the manager of champions of England insinuating that his side are second favourite against third-tier opposition. Talk about reverse psychology!
2.19pmThere's a good reason why this match has been earmarked as a potential giant killing. We're already touched on Leicester's relegation form, but take into account the fact that they've not won away since last April and have a Champions League clash with Seville to prepare for and a shock seems even more likely.
2.14pmThey don't call Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri the Tinker Man for nothing - he's made wholesale changes this afternoon, with fringe players including Okazaki, Zieler and Gray all getting the nod. This leaves an embarrassment of riches on the away bench, with Vardy, Albrighton, Mahrez and Fuchs among the substitutes.
2.11pmMeanwhile, in the Millwall defence, Byron Webster makes his 100th appearance for the club. His task will be keeping the likes of Kapustka and Okazaki quiet as the League One side go out in search of a cup upset.
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) February 18, 2017
Congratulations to Byron Webster, who makes his 100th appearance for #Millwall this afternoon pic.twitter.com/5dDFhsB4v8
2.08pmThe big news for the home side is that their danger man Lee Gregory has only been passed fit enough to start the afternoon on the bench. Steve Morison, who is Millwall's fifth all-time leading goalscorer, provides the threat up front.
2.06pmMILLWALL XI: Archer; Cummings, Craig, Williams; Onyedinma, Butcher, Webster, Ferguson; Morison, O'Brien, Cooper
2.04pmLEICESTER XI: Zieler; Amartey, Benalouane, Wague, Chilwell; Gray, Mendy, King, Musa; Kapustka, Okazaki
2.04pmWe'll bring you more about the Foxes' recent misfortune shortly because team news is our next port of call...
2.02pmThe Foxes are having a torrid time defending their unlikely Premier League crown and things have been particularly bleak for them of late, with no wins in six and five defeats on the bounce in the league.
1.58pmGood afternoon and welcome to our live text coverage of the FA Cup fifth-round showdown between Premier League champions Leicester City and League One Millwall, a tie which has 'potential shock result' written all over it.