Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup clash between Millwall and Leicester City.

The Premier League champions head into the fifth-round tie off the back of a dreadful run, with no wins in six and five losses on the bounce in the league.

Millwall, on the other hand, will fancy their chances of pulling off a shock given that they are unbeaten since mid-December.

Please note that the action gets underway at The Den at 3pm.