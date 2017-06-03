Crowd generic

Leganes

Leganes 'considering name change to boost sponsorship prospects'

Leganes are reportedly considering adding 'Madrid' to their title in a name change.
La Liga outfit Leganes are reportedly considering a name change to boost their sponsorship prospects.

The club's hierarchy are toying with the idea of adding 'Madrid' to their moniker in a bid to raise their international profile, according to Marca.

Leganes' board, who are also said to be exploring the possibility of establishing international schools, would only implement the name change with the approval of a majority of season ticket-holders.

According to the report, a large section of the club's fan base is opposed to the move, with many citing a "loss of identity" as their rationale.

Others are said to have expressed concerns that renaming the club could damage its relationship with backers the Moreno-Pavon family, who oversaw Leganes' rise to the Spanish top flight.

Leganes avoided relegation against the odds during the 2016-17 season with a 17th-place finish.

