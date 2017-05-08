Leeds United and Reading reportedly take an interest in signing Vitoria de Setubal defender Frederico Venancio.

Venancio has enjoyed a fine season in Portugal and he was the subject of a bid from Greek giants Olympiacos during the January transfer window.

However, after turning down that opportunity, he is expected to leave his current club in the summer and according to The Sun, Leeds and Reading are interested in his signature.

Both clubs have issues to contend with, with Leeds having a decision to make over manager Garry Monk and Reading preparing to feature in the Championship playoffs.

However, it appears that the former Portuguese Under-21 international is on their radar, regardless of what transpires over the coming weeks.

Setubal only sit in 12th place in the league standings, but Venancio recently starred as they claimed a point away at Porto.