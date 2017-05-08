New Transfer Talk header

Leeds United, Reading chase Portuguese defender Frederico Venancio?

Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
Leeds United and Reading reportedly take an interest in signing Vitoria de Setubal defender Frederico Venancio.
Vitoria de Setubal defender Frederico Venancio has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for both Leeds United and Reading

Venancio has enjoyed a fine season in Portugal and he was the subject of a bid from Greek giants Olympiacos during the January transfer window.

However, after turning down that opportunity, he is expected to leave his current club in the summer and according to The Sun, Leeds and Reading are interested in his signature.

Both clubs have issues to contend with, with Leeds having a decision to make over manager Garry Monk and Reading preparing to feature in the Championship playoffs.

However, it appears that the former Portuguese Under-21 international is on their radar, regardless of what transpires over the coming weeks.

Setubal only sit in 12th place in the league standings, but Venancio recently starred as they claimed a point away at Porto.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
More Leeds United News
Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
 The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Garry Monk: 'Charlie Taylor refused to face Wigan Athletic'
More Reading News
Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
 The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal poses with his manager of the month award for April 2017
Carlos Carvalhal, Yann Kermorgant win Championship awards for April
More Vitoria de Setubal News
Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
 Benfica's Brazilian forward Jonas (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Portuguese league football match SL Benfica vs Ass Academica de Coimbra at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on December 4, 2015
Result: Benfica put four past Vitoria de Setubal
 Sports Mole logo
Result: Hyun-Jun Suk, Andre Horta goals hand Vitoria de Setubal win against Belenenses
