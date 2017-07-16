New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

English trio 'monitor out-of-contract Paris Saint-Germain defender'

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
© Getty Images
Newcastle United, Leeds United and Fulham are all reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain's out-of-contract defender Harold Voyer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Newcastle United, Leeds United and Fulham are all reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain's out-of-contract defender Harold Voyer ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Voyer, 20, is available on a free transfer this summer following the expiration of his contract with the capital giants.

As it stands, the defender is with PSG on a month-to-month basis, but it is understood that he will depart the French side before the start of the new season.

According to Foot Mercado, Newcastle have expressed an interest in the former France Under-19 international, but the Magpies will face competition from Championship duo Leeds and Fulham.

Voyer represented PSG at various age levels, but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Paris outfit.

Adam Armstrong in action for Newcastle on January 1, 2015
Read Next:
Newcastle: 'Armstrong to leave on loan'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harold Voyer, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
English trio 'monitor out-of-contract Paris Saint-Germain defender'
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United keen on Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo?
 General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
Leeds United announce signing of ex-Real Madrid forward Samuel Saiz
Leeds announce Caleb Ekuban captureLeeds interested in Wolves captain?Leeds United agree deal for Samuel SaizLeeds looking to sign Borthwick-Jackson?Leeds 'on verge of signing Samuel Saiz'
Leeds bring in Vurnon Anita from NewcastleLeeds keen to sign free agent Anita?Burnley land Taylor on four-year dealBoro, Sunderland keeping tabs on Green?Leeds defender loaned out to Fleetwood
> Leeds United Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
English trio 'monitor out-of-contract Paris Saint-Germain defender'
 Thomas Meunier and Mesut Ozil in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Real Madrid 'eye Thomas Meunier swoop'
 Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
Manchester United 'contact PSG's Serge Aurier over summer move'
Alves apologises to Guardiola, Man CityPSG complete Dani Alves signingLiverpool 'receive no bids for Coutinho'Dani Alves 'snubs Man City for PSG'Rodriguez 'wants future resolved soon'
Man City 'remain confident of signing Alves'Arsenal 'refuse to sell Sanchez to Man City'James Rodriguez 'offered to Liverpool'Ronaldo 'to remain at Real Madrid'PSG 'hijack Dani Alves Man City move'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
English trio 'monitor out-of-contract Paris Saint-Germain defender'
 Adam Armstrong in action for Newcastle on January 1, 2015
Newcastle United: 'Adam Armstrong to leave on loan'
 A general view of Goodison Park at night
Everton 'in advanced talks to sign Newcastle United youngster Lewis Gibson'
West Ham to offer Randolph to Newcastle?Murphy keen to seal Newcastle move?Derby 'to lodge £2m Tom Huddlestone bid'Crystal Palace land Loftus-Cheek on loanBenitez: "Market is a little bit crazy"
Birmingham join race for Huddlestone?Newcastle keen to secure Murphy signing?Newcastle 'join race for Fabian Delph'Newcastle United 'lead Jesus Navas race'Adama Traore linked with Newcastle move
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Fulham News
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
English trio 'monitor out-of-contract Paris Saint-Germain defender'
 Uruguay's forward Diego Rolan (L) and Paraguay's forward Raul Bobadilla vie for the ball during their 2015 Copa America football championship match, in La Serena, on June 20, 2015
Fulham 'agree £5m deal for Diego Rolan'
 Lucas Piazon of Chelsea FC running with the ball during the friendly match between Chelsea FC and the Singha Thailand All-Star XI Rajamangala Stadium on July 17, 2013
Chelsea midfielder Lucas Piazon pens new deal, returns to Fulham on loan
Rongier on radar of three Championship clubs?Fulham interested in Diego Rolan signing?Fulham sign Cisse from Standard LiegeSheff United sign Stearman from FulhamHuddersfield confirm Scott Malone arrival
Jokanovic issues ultimatum to Fulham?Huddersfield 'open Scott Malone talks'Fulham confirm Marcelo Djalo signingTom Cairney extends contract at FulhamBristol City 'open to Flint offers'
> Fulham Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 