Newcastle United, Leeds United and Fulham are all reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain's out-of-contract defender Harold Voyer.

Newcastle United, Leeds United and Fulham are all reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain's out-of-contract defender Harold Voyer ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Voyer, 20, is available on a free transfer this summer following the expiration of his contract with the capital giants.

As it stands, the defender is with PSG on a month-to-month basis, but it is understood that he will depart the French side before the start of the new season.

According to Foot Mercado, Newcastle have expressed an interest in the former France Under-19 international, but the Magpies will face competition from Championship duo Leeds and Fulham.

Voyer represented PSG at various age levels, but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Paris outfit.