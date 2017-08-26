Aug 26, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​City Ground
Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest
0-1
LeedsLeeds United

Mills (49'), Bridcutt (56')
LIVE
Roofe (24')
Hernandez (59')

Team News: Kemar Roofe leads Leeds United line

© Getty Images
Kemar Roofe starts up front for Leeds United in their trip to Nottingham Forest
By , Editor
Filed:
Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 17:11 UK

Kemar Roofe has been named up front for Leeds United in their trip to Nottingham Forest this evening.

Caleb Ekuban is the man to miss out as manager Thomas Christiansen makes one change from the side that claimed a 2-0 win at Sunderland last time out to continue their unbeaten league run.

Ergjan Alioski, Samuel Saiz and Pablo Hernandez assist Roofe, who scored a hat-trick against Newport County in the EFL Cup in midweek, with Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O'Kane operating in holding roles.

Luke Ayling, Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and Vurnon Anita are in the back four while Felix Wiedwald is in goal.

New signing Jay-Roy Grot is named on the bench, where he is joined by Stuart Dallas, who fails to break into the XI despite scoring against the Black Cats.

Meanwhile, Forest boss Mark Warburton is forced into one change after last weekend's 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough.

Days after moving from Leeds to the City, Liam Bridcutt earns a place in his new side's starting lineup after David Vaughan failed a late fitness test.

Daryl Murphy leads the line, with support from Barrie McKay, Kieran Dowell and Ben Osborn.

Andreas Bouchalakis and Bridcutt sit in front of a back four of Tendayi Darikwa, Joe Worrall, Matt Mills and Armand Traore, with Jordan Smith in place between the posts.

Nottingham Forest: Smith; Darikwa, Worrall, Mills, Traore; Bouchalakis, Bridcutt; McKay, Dowell, Osborn; Murphy
Subs: Evtimov, Lichaj, Mancienne, Clough, Brereton, Walker, Cummings

Leeds United: Wiedwald; Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Anita; Phillips, O'Kane; Alioski, Saiz, Hernandez; Ekuban
Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Borthwick-Jackson, Shaugnessy, Klich, Vieira, Dallas, Grot

