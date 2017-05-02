Report: Angus Kinnear to leave West Ham United for chief executive role at Leeds United

Leeds United are set to bring in West Ham United managing director Angus Kinnear this summer in a shake-up of the power structure at Elland Road, according to reports.
Tuesday, May 2, 2017

West Ham United managing director Angus Kinnear has decided to leave the East London club to take up the post of chief executive at Championship side Leeds United, according to reports.

The Whites narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the second tier after a poor run of form following the international break saw Garry Monk's charges slip out of the playoff positions.

According to the Evening Standard, Kinnear has been recruited by Andrea Radrizzani - who will buy Massimo Cellino's stake in Leeds this summer and become its sole owner - with the role of overseeing a swift Premier League return for the Yorkshire outfit.

Kinnear joined the Hammers from Arsenal in 2013, with his principal area of responsibility being the club's move to the London Stadium.

