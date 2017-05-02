Leeds United are set to bring in West Ham United managing director Angus Kinnear this summer in a shake-up of the power structure at Elland Road, according to reports.

The Whites narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the second tier after a poor run of form following the international break saw Garry Monk's charges slip out of the playoff positions.

According to the Evening Standard, Kinnear has been recruited by Andrea Radrizzani - who will buy Massimo Cellino's stake in Leeds this summer and become its sole owner - with the role of overseeing a swift Premier League return for the Yorkshire outfit.

Kinnear joined the Hammers from Arsenal in 2013, with his principal area of responsibility being the club's move to the London Stadium.