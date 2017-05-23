Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani has completed the takeover of Leeds United after purchasing the remaining shares from Massimo Cellino.
In January, Radrizzani bought a 50% stake in the Championship outfit with the view of taking full control at a later date, and it has now been announced that he has become the sole owner of the Yorkshire giants.
In a statement, he said: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to become a custodian of this great football club.
"The heritage and history of Leeds United attracted me to the club and having spent time at games and at Thorp Arch, I can see that we are ready to move forward to the next level.
"This is a long-term commitment, there is a lot of hard work ahead of us and I am aware of my responsibilities as owner of Leeds United. I can assure all supporters that everyone at this club will be doing all we can to build a successful team at Elland Road."
The news comes just hours after it was revealed that the club would exercise their option to extend the contract of Garry Monk by a further 12 months.
Monk had been attracting interest from Middlesbrough, but he will now take his place in the dugout at Elland Road next season.