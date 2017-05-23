Crowd generic

Leeds United

Andrea Radrizzani completes Leeds United takeover

General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
Leeds United announce that Andrea Radrizzani is now the sole owner of the club after buying the remaining shares from Massimo Cellino.
Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani has completed the takeover of Leeds United after purchasing the remaining shares from Massimo Cellino.

In January, Radrizzani bought a 50% stake in the Championship outfit with the view of taking full control at a later date, and it has now been announced that he has become the sole owner of the Yorkshire giants.

In a statement, he said: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to become a custodian of this great football club.

"The heritage and history of Leeds United attracted me to the club and having spent time at games and at Thorp Arch, I can see that we are ready to move forward to the next level.

"This is a long-term commitment, there is a lot of hard work ahead of us and I am aware of my responsibilities as owner of Leeds United. I can assure all supporters that everyone at this club will be doing all we can to build a successful team at Elland Road."

The news comes just hours after it was revealed that the club would exercise their option to extend the contract of Garry Monk by a further 12 months.

Monk had been attracting interest from Middlesbrough, but he will now take his place in the dugout at Elland Road next season.

