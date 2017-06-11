Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is reportedly a candidate to take charge at managerless Leeds United, a year on from turning down the chance to hold talks with the club.

Leeds United are considering an approach for former player Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink to take over from Garry Monk, according to a report.

The Whites are on the lookout for a new boss following Monk's surprising decision to step down last month, having guided the Whites to within touching distance of the Championship playoffs in his only season at the helm.

It is claimed by The Mirror that former owner Massimo Cellino was keen to appoint former fans' favourite Hasselbaink a year ago, but he turned down the job and it instead went to Monk.

Leeds, now under the ownership of Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani, are still rumoured to be interested in the Dutchman, though, while former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka is another option.

Hasselbaink, sacked by Queens Park Rangers in November after less than a year in charge, spent two years at Elland Road as a player in the late 1990s.