Crowd generic

Leeds United

Leeds United co-owner Massimo Cellino fine and suspension reduced by FA on appeal

Massimo Cellino president of Cagliari Calcio looks on before the Serie A match between Cagliari Calcio and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Nereo Rocco on September 21, 2013
© Getty Images
The Football Association confirms that Leeds United co-owner Massimo Cellino's suspension and fine for breaching its football agent regulations have been reduced.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 15:52 UK

The Football Association has confirmed that Leeds United co-owner Massimo Cellino's suspension and fine for breaching its football agent regulations have been reduced after a successful appeal.

Charges were brought against Cellino and the Championship club last year over the transfer of Ross McCormack from the club to Fulham in July 2014 but the Italian's 18-month suspension has been reduced to 12 months.

In addition, Cellino's £250,000 fine has been reduced to £100,000, while a £250,000 fine issued to Leeds has also been reduced to £200,000 following the appeal.

However, Cellino's appeal against the original decision of the Independent Regulatory Commission has been dismissed, which means that he "is suspended from all football and football related activity" as of February 18.

Leeds released a statement to say they were "disappointed by the outcome" of their appeal against the ruling.

The statement continued: "Mr Cellino is responsible for significantly reducing the club's debt and wage bill as well as the appointment of Garry Monk. Mr Cellino has been the integral leader of the club's re-emergence this season. The club will now consider all options with its legal team before making any further comment."

Cellino, who sold 50 percent of the club to fellow Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani in January, has had three bans by the FA since taking over at Elland Road in April 2014.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Read Next:
Leeds in talks with Monk over new deal
>
View our homepages for Massimo Cellino, Andrea Radrizzani, Ross McCormack, Garry Monk, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Massimo Cellino president of Cagliari Calcio looks on before the Serie A match between Cagliari Calcio and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Nereo Rocco on September 21, 2013
Leeds United co-owner Massimo Cellino fine and suspension reduced by FA on appeal
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Leeds United sign Alfonso Pedraza from Villarreal
 Ashley Fletcher in action for West Ham United on August 25, 2016
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic rules out sending Ashley Fletcher to Leeds
Leeds to sign Villarreal winger Pedraza on loan?Leeds 'expect to sign Fletcher on loan'Garry Monk takes blame for Sutton defeatSutton boss: 'It is a huge achievement'Result: Sutton stun Leeds to reach FA Cup fifth round
Live Commentary: Sutton United 1-0 Leeds United - as it happenedBarnsley complete deal for Leeds midfielderResult: Leeds fell Forest to reclaim third placeIpswich close in on Leeds midfielderLeeds favourites to sign Fabian Delph
> Leeds United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton28186444212360
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle28192756233359
3Reading2917484237555
4Leeds UnitedLeeds29173941281354
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2816483531452
6Derby CountyDerby2813783021946
7Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2813783328546
8Barnsley29135114844444
9Fulham281110746321443
10Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
11Preston North EndPreston29118103837141
12Birmingham CityBirmingham29910103139-837
13Brentford28106123735236
14Aston Villa2881282830-236
15Cardiff CityCardiff29106133443-936
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2898113738-135
17Ipswich TownIpswich2998122937-835
18Queens Park RangersQPR2997132941-1234
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2996144047-733
20Bristol City2884163741-428
21Burton Albion2977152840-1228
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2867153346-1325
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2944212763-3616
> Full Version