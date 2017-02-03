The Football Association confirms that Leeds United co-owner Massimo Cellino's suspension and fine for breaching its football agent regulations have been reduced.

The Football Association has confirmed that Leeds United co-owner Massimo Cellino's suspension and fine for breaching its football agent regulations have been reduced after a successful appeal.

Charges were brought against Cellino and the Championship club last year over the transfer of Ross McCormack from the club to Fulham in July 2014 but the Italian's 18-month suspension has been reduced to 12 months.

In addition, Cellino's £250,000 fine has been reduced to £100,000, while a £250,000 fine issued to Leeds has also been reduced to £200,000 following the appeal.

However, Cellino's appeal against the original decision of the Independent Regulatory Commission has been dismissed, which means that he "is suspended from all football and football related activity" as of February 18.

Leeds released a statement to say they were "disappointed by the outcome" of their appeal against the ruling.

The statement continued: "Mr Cellino is responsible for significantly reducing the club's debt and wage bill as well as the appointment of Garry Monk. Mr Cellino has been the integral leader of the club's re-emergence this season. The club will now consider all options with its legal team before making any further comment."

Cellino, who sold 50 percent of the club to fellow Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani in January, has had three bans by the FA since taking over at Elland Road in April 2014.