Quique Setien: 'Jese Rodriguez struggling at Las Palmas'

Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
Jese Rodriguez has not 'fulfilled expectations' since joining Las Palmas on loan, according to the La Liga club's boss Quique Setien.
Las Palmas boss Quique Setien has admitted that Jese Rodriguez has struggled to 'fulfil expectations' since joining the La Liga side on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window.

Las Palmas beat off a host of competition, including interest from Middlesbrough, to sign the 24-year-old on a loan deal until the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Jese has scored twice in nine La Liga appearances for the Canary islanders, but his overall contribution has been called into question during a poor run of form for the team.

Setien has admitted that the Spaniard is currently struggling to produce his best form, but the head coach has insisted that he will continue to back the former Real Madrid attacker.

"With Jese, expectations were created as with some other signings and they've not been fulfilled. So it's not easy for him, but we must support him," Setien told reporters.

Jese joined PSG from Real Madrid last summer, but has struggled to settle in the French capital.

Neymar and Roque Mesa Quevedo in action during the La Liga game between Las Palmas and Barcelona on February 20, 2016
PL trio interested in Las Palmas midfielder?
