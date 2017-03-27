Las Palmas want Michael Laudrup?

Former Swansea City boss Michael Laudrup is reportedly in the frame to take over at Las Palmas.

Former Swansea City manager Michael Laudrup is reportedly in the frame to take over at La Liga side Las Palmas ahead of next season.

The Spanish outfit are in the hunt for a new boss after Quique Setien revealed his intention to step down when his contract expires on June 30, citing "irreconcilable differences" with the club's board.

According to AS, 52-year-old Laudrup is one of the favourites for the role, thanks to his previous experience of managing an island-based side with a one-year stint in charge of Mallorca.

Since being sacked by the Swans in 2014, Laudrup went on to manage Qatari side Lekhwiya SC and is currently in charge at Qatar Stars League champions Al-Rayyan.

Former Barcelona boss Frank Rijkaard is also thought to be under consideration, despite announcing his retirement from management last year.