Stephan Lichtsteiner 'turns down Besiktas move'

Juventus' Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner looks dejected after the UEFA Champions League Final football match between Juventus and FC Barcelona at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on June 6, 2015
Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner turns down the chance to join Turkish champions Besiktas, according to a report.
Stephan Lichtsteiner has reportedly turned down the chance to join Turkish champions Besiktas.

The Swiss, who will be out of contract at the end of the current season, is said to be free to leave Juventus after being deemed surplus to requirements in Turin.

Besiktas have been strongly linked with a move for the right-sided wing-back ahead of the close of the Turkish transfer window on Friday night, but according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 33-year-old has rejected the chance to join the Super Lig club.

Lichtsteiner joined Juventus from Lazio in the summer of 2011, and has won six Serie A titles during his time with the Italian giants.

He has started both of his club's Serie A matches at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

