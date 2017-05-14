May 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadio Olimpico
Roma
3-1
Juventus
De Rossi (25'), El Shaarawy (56'), Nainggolan (65')
Fazio (46'), De Rossi (50'), Paredes (60')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Lemina (21')
Benatia (89'), Higuain (90')

Result: Juventus made to wait for Scudetto following 3-1 defeat at hands of Roma

Antonio Rudiger in action during the Coppa Italia game between Lazio and Roma on March 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Juventus are made to wait for their sixth consecutive Scudetto crown after falling to a humbling 3-1 defeat away at title rivals Roma in Serie A.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 21:52 UK

Goals from Daniele De Rossi, Stephan El Shaarawy and Radja Nainggolan ensured that Juventus were made to wait in their pursuit of a sixth consecutive Scudetto, after title rivals Roma produced a 3-1 victory over the Old Lady at the Stadio Olimpico this evening.

The game started at an electric pace and Juventus might have taken an early lead through left-back Kwadwo Asamoah, who saw his effort from the edge of the box cannon back off the post after just seven minutes.

The Old Lady slowly gained a foothold in the contest and they eventually took the lead thanks to Mario Lemina in the 21st minute, as the youngster tapped home to complete a wonderfully-worked move between Gonzalo Higuain and Stefano Sturaro.

Roma hit back almost instantly, however, as De Rossi made the most of Gianluigi Buffon's weak save from a corner in order to bundle home and peg the visitors back.

Chances arrived at both ends of the Stadio Olimpico and the next was to fall to Juve, this time when Higuain produced a standout touch before lashing an effort towards goal that was somehow kept out by a sprawling Wojciech Szczesny.

Nainggolan caught Juventus napping just before half time when he lifted the perfect through-ball into the box for Mohamed Salah, but the winger could only head straight at Buffon despite being left unmarked in the area.

The visitors' title dreams were temporarily put on hold just after the interval when they fell behind through El Shaarawy's strike, the winger's effort deceiving Buffon before creeping in at the far post to make it 2-1 to Roma.

Juve's wait to be crowned champions was confirmed not too long after when they conceded a third, Nainggolan cementing Roma's victory with a thunderous effort from just inside the box with just over 20 minutes to go.

Juventus' Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner looks dejected after the UEFA Champions League Final football match between Juventus and FC Barcelona at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on June 6, 2015
Read Next:
Report: Chelsea want Stephan Lichtsteiner
>
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus36274572264685
2Roma36263782334981
3Napoli36248486365080
4Lazio36217872452770
5Atalanta BCAtalanta36199860411966
6AC Milan361791053431060
7Fiorentina36161196051959
8Inter Milan361751464461856
9Torino361214106561450
10Sampdoria361211134650-447
11Udinese36128164450-644
12CagliariCagliari36135185169-1844
13AC Chievo VeronaChievo36127174055-1543
14SassuoloSassuolo36127174956-743
15Bologna36118173953-1441
16Genoa3689193460-2633
17Empoli3688202858-3032
18Crotone3687213154-2331
RPalermo3658233174-4323
RPescara3628263379-4614
> Full Version
