Juventus are made to wait for their sixth consecutive Scudetto crown after falling to a humbling 3-1 defeat away at title rivals Roma in Serie A.

Goals from Daniele De Rossi, Stephan El Shaarawy and Radja Nainggolan ensured that Juventus were made to wait in their pursuit of a sixth consecutive Scudetto, after title rivals Roma produced a 3-1 victory over the Old Lady at the Stadio Olimpico this evening.

The game started at an electric pace and Juventus might have taken an early lead through left-back Kwadwo Asamoah, who saw his effort from the edge of the box cannon back off the post after just seven minutes.

The Old Lady slowly gained a foothold in the contest and they eventually took the lead thanks to Mario Lemina in the 21st minute, as the youngster tapped home to complete a wonderfully-worked move between Gonzalo Higuain and Stefano Sturaro.

Roma hit back almost instantly, however, as De Rossi made the most of Gianluigi Buffon's weak save from a corner in order to bundle home and peg the visitors back.

Chances arrived at both ends of the Stadio Olimpico and the next was to fall to Juve, this time when Higuain produced a standout touch before lashing an effort towards goal that was somehow kept out by a sprawling Wojciech Szczesny.

Nainggolan caught Juventus napping just before half time when he lifted the perfect through-ball into the box for Mohamed Salah, but the winger could only head straight at Buffon despite being left unmarked in the area.

The visitors' title dreams were temporarily put on hold just after the interval when they fell behind through El Shaarawy's strike, the winger's effort deceiving Buffon before creeping in at the far post to make it 2-1 to Roma.

Juve's wait to be crowned champions was confirmed not too long after when they conceded a third, Nainggolan cementing Roma's victory with a thunderous effort from just inside the box with just over 20 minutes to go.