Fiorentina forward Federico Bernardeschi, thought to be on the radar of Juventus, claims no footballer would turn down the opportunity to play for the Old Lady.

Fiorentina forward Federico Bernardeschi has suggested that no footballer would turn down the opportunity to play for Juventus.

The 23-year-old made headlines last season after an impressive Serie A campaign in which he scored 11 goals and created 57 chances for the Viola.

As a result, the Italy international has been heavily linked with Juve this summer, with Fiorentina reportedly wanting £35m to part ways with him.

Bernardeschi told the Gazzetta dello Sport: "I'm ready to start again. Where? I think with Fiorentina at their training camp. Juve? I don't know, I'm calm and I'm in no hurry.

"I've always thought that everyone should do their job [first and foremost]. I did mine, which was to try to play well.

"It's now with my agent and the club. I won't interfere, but I repeat, I'm calm and I'm in no hurry. Still, who wouldn't like to play for Juventus?"

The Bianconeri have been active in the transfer market so far this summer, signing Rodrigo Bentancur and Patrik Schick, while Medhi Benatia and Juan Cuadrado have both signed permanently following loan spells.