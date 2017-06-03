Gianluca Zambrotta backs former club Juventus to overcome Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League on Saturday night.

Juventus have not won the European Cup since 1996, and lost out in both the 2003 and 2015 finals to AC Milan and Barcelona respectively.

Zambrotta, who represented the Old Lady between 1999 and 2006, has claimed that his former club will "arrive prepared" as they bid to prevent Real Madrid from landing back-to-back Champions League titles.

"Juventus arrive prepared. They have a big chance to win this trophy, but it will be a very close game," Zambrotta told Sky Sports News.

"In the last three years Juventus reached two finals - now Juventus' winning moment has arrived after the previous lost finals. They are a leader in Italy and they want to be in Europe too."

Zambrotta won two Serie A titles during his time with the Italian giants.