Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain has insisted that his team can 'cause damage' to Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

Juventus will enter the second leg of the last-eight tie holding a 3-0 advantage from the reverse match in Turin last week.

Higuain has accepted that it will be difficult for his side to keep out Barcelona's attack, but the Argentine international is confident that the Italian champions can hurt the hosts down the other end of the field.

"I don't know if it's enough, but this lead means we can go there to fight and play our game, do what we did in Turin," Higuain told Sky Sports News.

"They've shown that they can turn around a very difficult result, pulling off a miracle, but we know that and we'll be very attentive. We hope we can create scoring chances, because we can do damage."

Higuain represented Barcelona's bitter rivals Real Madrid between 2007 and 2013.