Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has warned Real Madrid that his team are "completely different" to the one that reached the final of the Champions League in 2015.

The Italian champions suffered a 3-1 defeat to Barcelona when they faced the Spanish giants in the 2015 final in Berlin.

Allegri has claimed that his team "were not strongly motivated" against Barca due to their problems in the competition, but the head coach has warned Los Blancos that the Italian giants are ready to land Europe's biggest prize once again.

"In 2015 we got to the final but at the same time we were not strongly motivated, we were not confident enough because we had lots of years of struggle in the Champions League," Allegri told reporters.

"We certainly didn't end up in the final by chance but we didn't expect to win. This year is different. Last year, we had a good season in the Champions League, lost to Bayern Munich [in the round of 16] just one minute before the end of the game and we have been growing gradually. Now it's completely different, Juventus has improved a lot."

Juventus overcame Porto, Barcelona and AS Monaco in the knockout stages to reach this season's final in Cardiff.