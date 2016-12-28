Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha, who has two caps for England, receives a call-up to the Ivory Coast squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha has received a call-up to the Ivory Coast squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 24-year-old's international future has been the subject of debate in recent months, with England boss Gareth Southgate believed to have the former Manchester United forward in his sights.

Zaha has previously earned two caps for the English national team, but both of those appearances came in friendlies and as a result, the attacker, who was born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, is still eligible to represent the African nation.

Zaha, who moved to England at the age of four, is joined in the Ivory Coast squad by the likes of Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly and Manchester City's on-loan forward Wilfried Bony.