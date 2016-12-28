Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha has received a call-up to the Ivory Coast squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
The 24-year-old's international future has been the subject of debate in recent months, with England boss Gareth Southgate believed to have the former Manchester United forward in his sights.
Zaha has previously earned two caps for the English national team, but both of those appearances came in friendlies and as a result, the attacker, who was born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, is still eligible to represent the African nation.
#Préparation #CAN "#Gabon 2017"— FIFCI (@FIFCI_tweet) December 28, 2016
Recevez la liste des joueurs présélectionnés pour la préparation de la CAN pic.twitter.com/NJyQzdMdRt
Zaha, who moved to England at the age of four, is joined in the Ivory Coast squad by the likes of Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly and Manchester City's on-loan forward Wilfried Bony.