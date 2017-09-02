Italy manager Giampiero Ventura says that he "felt like standing up and applauding" when Isco during Saturday night's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Spain.

Italy manager Giampiero Ventura has claimed that he "felt like standing up and applauding" when Isco produced a moment of brilliance for Spain during Saturday night's 2018 World Cup qualification match.

A brace from Isco and second-half Alvaro Morata effort saw Spain run out 3-0 winners over Italy in the Group G fixture.

One of the standout moments of the match came in the second period when Isco produced a nutmeg on Italy's Marco Verratti in the middle of the park, and Ventura has admitted that he could not help but appreciate the piece of skill.

They were well-taken goals, Isco is a top player, just remember his nutmeg in midfield. When I saw that, I felt like standing up and applauding too," Ventura told reporters.

"I can say there was a difference in terms of physical fitness and quality. In the first half we did some good things, and only allowed one shot on target from open play, whereas David De Gea needed a miracle on Andrea Belotti.

"Then Lorenzo Insigne could've opened the game up again and we gifted them a third goal. This match allows us to test things out, as we want to go to the World Cup and that is the objective. If one match cancels out all the good work done so far, I may as well give up now."

Italy will look to bounce from the disappointment in Madrid when they host Israel on Tuesday night.