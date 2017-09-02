World Cup
Sep 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Attendance: 73,628
Spain
3-0
Italy
Isco (13', 40'), Morata (77')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Verratti (4'), Bonucci (12')

Gianluigi Buffon: 'Italy can still make World Cup'

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon insists that his team can still make the 2018 World Cup despite falling three points off the pace in their World Cup qualifying section.
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 15:13 UK

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has insisted that his team can still make the 2018 World Cup.

Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Spain has left the Italians second in Group G, three points behind La Roja with just three games to play.

Only topping the group would guarantee Italy a spot in next summer's tournament, but second would be enough for the playoffs, and Buffon is confident that the Azzurri will make the finals regardless of the route.

"We believe and hope to go to the World Cup," Buffon told TMW Radio. "There is a year ahead of us, there will be training camps to refine certain mechanisms. There are values in this squad that don't always emerge."

Italy's final three 2018 World Cup qualifiers are against Israel (H), Macedonia (H) and Albania (A).

Italy's Davide Zappacosta in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
