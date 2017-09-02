Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon insists that his team can still make the 2018 World Cup despite falling three points off the pace in their World Cup qualifying section.

Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Spain has left the Italians second in Group G, three points behind La Roja with just three games to play.

Only topping the group would guarantee Italy a spot in next summer's tournament, but second would be enough for the playoffs, and Buffon is confident that the Azzurri will make the finals regardless of the route.

"We believe and hope to go to the World Cup," Buffon told TMW Radio. "There is a year ahead of us, there will be training camps to refine certain mechanisms. There are values in this squad that don't always emerge."

Italy's final three 2018 World Cup qualifiers are against Israel (H), Macedonia (H) and Albania (A).