Ronaldo: 'Gianluigi Buffon is a phenomenon'

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Former Brazil striker Ronaldo believes that Gianluigi Buffon remains the best player in the Italy squad, even at the age of 39.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 22:12 UK

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has claimed that Gianluigi Buffon remains the best player in the Italy squad at the age of 39.

Buffon became the most capped European player of all time this evening as he made his 170th appearance for Italy, albeit in a 3-0 defeat to Spain at the Bernabeu.

The veteran is still the undisputed number one for Juventus and Italy having been part of the latter setup since 1997, and Ronaldo believes that he has improved as the years have progressed.

"The best player in the squad remains Buffon, a real phenomenon... I always had a clear idea, when facing Buffon, that he gives the team a strange sense of security," Ronaldo told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He has even become stronger over the years, because he has charisma and just needs a look to send a message. Plus he smiles all the time on the field: he's fundamental."

Buffon is currently fifth on the all-time list of international appearances, 14 behind record holder Ahmed Hassan of Egypt.

Philippe Coutinho reacts after Manchester City win the League Cup on February 28, 2016
Read Next:
Neymar: 'Coutinho lives in great sadness'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gianluigi Buffon, Ronaldo, Ahmed Hassan, Football
Your Comments
More Italy News
Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Ronaldo: 'Gianluigi Buffon is a phenomenon'
 Sergio Busquets in action during the Euro 2016 Group D game between Spain and Czech Republic on June 11, 2016
Result: Brilliant Spain too strong for Italy
 Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Spain 3-0 Italy - as it happened
Team News: Marco Asensio starts for SpainFabrizio Ravanelli applies for Hearts jobBuffon "99.9% certain" of retirement dateResult: Italy keep pressure on SpainResult: Italy inflict another defeat on Uruguay
Live Commentary: Italy 3-0 Uruguay - as it happenedTeam News: Donnarumma makes second Italy startItaly criticise United over Darmian stancePuel rules Gabbiadini out of Italy dutyItaly boss to hold talks with Balotelli
> Italy Homepage
More Brazil News
Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Ronaldo: 'Gianluigi Buffon is a phenomenon'
 Philippe Coutinho reacts after Manchester City win the League Cup on February 28, 2016
Philippe Coutinho 'spotted crying by Brazil teammates'
 Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Pele congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on joining elite list
Neymar: 'Coutinho lives in great sadness'Coutinho scores in Brazil outingTite: 'Coutinho affected by transfer talk'Coutinho in "perfect condition" to playPele congratulates Neymar on PSG move
Neymar hoping to see Lima join BarcelonaMaradona hits back at "idiot" Dani AlvesCosta 'unlikely to return to Brazil'Jesus: 'No surgery needed on eye injury'Result: Tite's Brazil too good for Australia
> Brazil Homepage



Tables
 