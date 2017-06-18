Jun 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadion Cracovia
Denmark U21sDenmark Under-21s
0-2
Italy U21sItaly Under-21s

Norgaard (26'), Holst (83')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Pellegrini (54'), Petagna (86')

Andrea Petagna: 'Italy Under-21s are feared'

Chelsea's Ramires and AC Milan's Andrea Petagna vie for the ball during a 2013 International Champions Cup match at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 4, 2013
© Getty Images
Italy Under-21s forward Andrea Petagna is "very optimistic" about his team's chances of success at the 2017 Under-21 European Championships in Poland.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 19:56 UK

Italy Under-21s forward Andrea Petagna has revealed that he is "very optimistic" about his team's chances of success at the 2017 Under-21 European Championships in Poland.

Italy will open their Group C campaign against Denmark Under-21s on Sunday night as they go in search of their sixth European title at Under-21 level.

Spain Under-21s are seen by many as the favourites to land the trophy, but Atalanta BC forward Petagna has said that "everyone fears Italy this time".

"I am very optimistic and certain that Italy will make a good impression," Petagna told L'Eco di Bergamo. "Just try to look back and find how long it's been since the Under-21 side has been entirely made up of players who start regularly in Serie A.

"In this squad, there are players capable of changing the game at any moment, for example Domenico Berardi, who on the right day is unstoppable even in Serie A. On the other flank, we've got Federico Bernardeschi, a real luxury player. Everyone fears Italy this time and there must be a reason."

Petagna, who scored five Serie A goals last season, made his senior debut for Italy in March.

Chelsea's Ramires and AC Milan's Andrea Petagna vie for the ball during a 2013 International Champions Cup match at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 4, 2013
Your Comments
