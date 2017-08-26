Mick McCarthy: 'Fulham murdered us'

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy admits that his side were "absolutely bashed" in their 2-0 defeat to Fulham.

The Tractor Boys entered the game having won their first four league games on the bounce, but came unstuck at Portman Road as goals from Neeskens Kebano and Rui Fonte handed the Cottagers all three points.

Asked for his thoughts after the game, McCarthy told the Ipswich Star: "Call the police... because there's just been a murder on the pitch.

"I think that sometimes you just have to take your hat off to the opposition. We've had a brilliant month, 12 points, but today we've just come up against a team streets ahead. They absolutely bashed us with the ball and without the ball.

"Fulham are tops. They've spent a few quid and they've got some good players. They've done both sides of the game today – it's one thing all the nice football, but they also did the pressing and the tackling and the work rate. I've no doubt they will be promotion contenders again. Today shows how far removed we are from them.

"It's a bad day today, but it's been a good month. We'd have taken 12 points. That doesn't stop it being a disappointing day today though."

Next up for Town is a trip to Queens Park Rangers when Championship action resumes on September 9.