Christophe Berra: 'Lincoln City can expect different game in FA Cup replay'

Ipswich Town defender Christophe Berra insists that it will be a "different game" when the Tractor Boys visit Lincoln City in their FA Cup third round replay.
Ipswich Town defender Christophe Berra has claimed that his side's FA Cup third-round replay against Lincoln City will be "a different game" to the first encounter.

The Tractor Boys had to come from behind twice against their National League opponents at Portman Road on Saturday as a 2-2 draw ensured that the tie would have to be replayed at Sincil Bank next week.

Berra told the Ipswich Star on Monday: "It was a scrappy game and to them it was a cup final. They are top of their league and flying high so they came here full of confidence and that's a huge thing.

"They are a full-time outfit so were very fit and we had to match that. We did that but they got a couple of goals, which were poor as far as we are concerned. All credit to them, they deserved the draw.

"It will be a different game at their place. They will be expected to do well and expecting a cup shock."

Ipswich have failed to win an FA Cup tie since 2010, while the Imps have not reached the fourth round of the competition in 40 years.

