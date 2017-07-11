Inter Milan announce the signing of Spanish midfielder Borja Valero on a three-year deal from Serie A rivals Fiorentina.

Inter Milan have announced the signing of Borja Valero from Fiorentina on a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old moves to the San Siro after five years in Florence, during which time he scored 17 goals in 212 appearances for Fiorentina.

The Spaniard, who also spent a short spell at West Bromwich Albion earlier in his career, has now put pen to paper on a contract which will keep him at Inter until 2020.

Valero was something of a creative force during his time at Fiorentina, registering 38 assists in 166 games for the club - the third-highest tally of any player in Serie A during that period.

The Real Madrid academy product, who will wear the number 20 shirt at the San Siro, becomes the latest player to join Inter this summer as they look to build a squad capable of taking them back to the top of Italian football.