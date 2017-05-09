Crowd generic

Inter Milan

Inter Milan sack Stefano Pioli with immediate effect

Head coach of Lazio Stefano Pioli prior the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio San Paolo on September 20, 2015 in Naples, Italy.
© Getty Images
Inter Milan sack head coach Stefano Pioli with immediate effect, with the 51-year-old leaving the San Siro after just six months.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 22:11 UK

Inter Milan have sacked head coach Stefano Pioli with immediate effect.

The 51-year-old was appointed Inter's manager on an 18-month contract last November, but the Italian outfit have decided to end the agreement after just six months following a poor run of form.

The San Siro outfit have lost five of their last seven Serie A matches, and are without a win in Italy's top flight since March 12, with that torrid run of form seeing them drop to seventh position in the table.

"F.C. Internazionale Milano announces that it has parted ways with head coach Stefano Pioli and his technical staff," read a statement on the club's official website.

"Inter thanks Stefano and his team for the dedication and hard work carried out at the club over the last six months in what has proven to be a difficult season.

"Primavera coach Stefano Vecchi will take charge of the first team immediately and for the remaining three matches of this season. The club will begin planning now for the next season."

Inter will host Sassuolo on Sunday morning, before facing Lazio and Udinese in their final two league games of the 2016-17 campaign.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Stefano Vecchi: 'Pressure is on Inter'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Stefano Pioli, Stefano Vecchi, Football
Your Comments
More Inter Milan News
Head coach of Lazio Stefano Pioli prior the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio San Paolo on September 20, 2015 in Naples, Italy.
Inter Milan sack Stefano Pioli with immediate effect
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Inter Milan maintain interest in Antonio Conte?
 General view before during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on August 31, 2014
Report: Patrik Schick on Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid radar
Man United keeper on radar of Milan giants?Inter join Arsenal in race to sign Turan?Matteo Darmian coy on Man United futureMatteo Darmian on Inter Milan radar?Pochettino "not worried" about Alderweireld links
Atletico deny Simeone Inter Milan linkItalian giants to target Liverpool defender?Lampard: 'Barca, Real, Inter wanted me'Man United ready to bid £51m for Perisic?Inter Milan 'win race to sign Manolas'
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus35274471234885
2Roma35253779324778
3Napoli35238481364577
4Lazio35217770422870
5Atalanta BCAtalanta35198859401965
6AC Milan351781052421059
7Inter Milan351751363441956
8Fiorentina35151195749856
9Torino35121496556950
10Sampdoria351210134549-446
11Udinese35128154449-544
12AC Chievo VeronaChievo35126173954-1542
13CagliariCagliari35125184867-1941
14SassuoloSassuolo35117174755-840
15Bologna35108173652-1638
16Genoa3589183459-2533
17Empoli3588192655-2932
18Crotone3577213054-2428
RPalermo3548233074-4420
RPescara3528253276-4414
> Full Version
 