Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has revealed that "everything is going good" in his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

The 27-year-old has undergone two separate operations since injuring his cruciate ligament during the 1-1 draw with Manchester United in December.

Bolasie, a £30m arrival from Crystal Palace last summer, has maintained a positive outlook throughout his spell on the sidelines and is hoping to be jogging again within two weeks.

"Everything's going good. I couldn't ask for the knee to be in a better position right now," Bolasie told Everton's official website.

"I'm just taking it steady and going with the flow. I've been working hard with the physios trying to cut down on the time (I'm out). That's the aim.

"It's too early to say when I'll be back playing. I think when I start running then I'll have a better picture of where I'm at.

"I'm hoping to start light jogging in two weeks and then I'll know what we are looking at. It depends how everything reacts and if I feel comfortable."

Bolasie has made 15 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions this season.