Yannick Bolasie hoping to start jogging again in two weeks

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton winger Yannick Bolasie says "everything is going good" in his recovery from a long-term knee injury and is hoping to be jogging again in two weeks' time.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 19:32 UK

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has revealed that "everything is going good" in his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

The 27-year-old has undergone two separate operations since injuring his cruciate ligament during the 1-1 draw with Manchester United in December.

Bolasie, a £30m arrival from Crystal Palace last summer, has maintained a positive outlook throughout his spell on the sidelines and is hoping to be jogging again within two weeks.

"Everything's going good. I couldn't ask for the knee to be in a better position right now," Bolasie told Everton's official website.

"I'm just taking it steady and going with the flow. I've been working hard with the physios trying to cut down on the time (I'm out). That's the aim.

"It's too early to say when I'll be back playing. I think when I start running then I'll have a better picture of where I'm at.

"I'm hoping to start light jogging in two weeks and then I'll know what we are looking at. It depends how everything reacts and if I feel comfortable."

Bolasie has made 15 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions this season.

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at Selhurst Park on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Pardew: 'Player loyalty cost me Palace job'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Yannick Bolasie, Football
Your Comments



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 