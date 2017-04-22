Apr 22, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
vs.
Watford
 

Marco Silva: 'Hull City can handle pressure of relegation battle'

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Hull City manager Marco Silva is confident that his side can handle the pressure of a relegation battle, with two points separating them from the dropzone.
Hull City manager Marco Silva has insisted that his side can handle the pressure of the relegation battle during the closing stages of the season.

The Tigers currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of Saturday's match at home to a Watford side who have already all but guaranteed survival.

Crucially, the match comes at the KCOM Stadium, where Hull remain unbeaten since Silva's arrival, and the Portuguese is hopeful of maintaining that form.

"It is normal pressure, big pressure yes but all the teams have pressure. But it is important you feel comfortable with the pressure, we need to put a big attitude in the match to win. I want my players to play the same as what we show at home, but I want them calm. It's not easy to keep them calm, since I come we have been under pressure," he told reporters.

"Sometimes we are not the best in the first half. It is impossible that we don't feel pressure but we need to stay comfortable and this has been a normal week and the players work hard. We'll see if it is a straight shoot out [with Swansea for survival], it is impossible for me to count Sunderland and Middlesbrough out. One bad weekend and the other teams win and all of a sudden they are in the fight.

"[Watford] can play without pressure. They feel comfortable on 40 points. I talk about pressure but they have none. They can play free football. But I feel my players are ready for the fight. They are not happy with the last result and what I feel during the week is our players train hard. They are good players, they never lose organisation and we need to be calm tomorrow and be patient to do good things and put problems on the opponent."

Hull have picked up 16 points from a possible 18 in home matches under Silva.

