Hull City manager Marco Silva believes that his side's relegation can be easily pinpointed to before a ball was even kicked this season due to their poor preparation.

Despite the Portuguese's best efforts since taking over in January, the Tigers slipped back down into the second tier Sunday afternoon with a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace.

Silva only penned a short-term deal at the KCOM Stadium at the turn of the year and is now expected to move on, with Southampton understood to be the leading contenders to land his signature.

The 39-year-old, who picked up 21 points from his 17 games in charge, believes that his side's relegation can be put down to poor preparation before a ball was even kicked this season.

"It's not the moment to talk about [my future]," he told reporters. "I respect too much the club and these fans, who have been amazing since I came here. It's the moment to speak to the chairman and the board. The club needs to understand what they need to do differently in the future, and we'll do that next.

"Now is not the moment to talk about the future of the manager. It's about the future of the club. I will talk to the board and the chairman first, talking inside the walls of the club. Not for you. For me, it's easy what the club needs to do differently.

"We started to lose in pre-season when we were making our preparation. We tried to do many things in January, but it's not good to be signing six or seven players in January, and losing two, in the market. You should be doing that in June, in pre-season. You need to prepare better."

Hull become the 33rd side to be relegated from the Premier League a year after gaining promotion to the top tier.