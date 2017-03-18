Hull City manager Marco Silva admits that his side need to improve their wretched away record if they are to avoid relegation this season.

The relegation-threatened Tigers have picked up just one point from the last 36 available on the road in the Premier League and are without a league victory on their travels since August.

Hull have scored just five goals in the 13 matches since that triumph at the Liberty Stadium, while their only away point since September came against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

"Of course we do need to improve our performance away. In some (away) games we have improved, we've shown progress, but the results achieved are not the best. Only against Man United (0-0) we had a very good result, but the others no, and our last performance away against Leicester was not the best, that's clear," he told reporters.

"We need to improve this situation and we've worked this week in a bid to take points. Our form at home has been very good because we've achieved results and this gives confidence to our players.

"We've had good performances away, but not achieved the results and we need to change this situation as soon as possible because the 10 games we have left in the Premier League, not only are there five at home, but five of them are away and we need to take points."

Hull take on Everton on Saturday looking for their first win at Goodison Park since 1952.