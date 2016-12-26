Hull City boss Mike Phelan calls on his team to build on their performance against West Ham United when they welcome Manchester City on Boxing Day.

Hull suffered a 1-0 defeat away to West Ham last weekend, but the Tigers hit the post three times at the London Stadium in arguably one of their best displays of the 2016-17 campaign.

Phelan has said that "the only negative of last week was the result" and has claimed that his players are "all looking forward" to taking on Man City at the KCOM Stadium on December 26.

"The only negative of last week was the result. The performance was terrific, but you don't always get what you deserve. The players have had a rest, but, as a group, we're all looking forward to the next game against Manchester City on Boxing Day," Phelan told reporters.

"The target is to win football matches. Setting points targets is sometimes the worst thing you can do - it puts pressure on. If we can look at it as another game, then hopefully we won't put too much pressure on ourselves and we can pick up the points."

Hull are currently rock bottom of the Premier League table on 12 points - three points behind 17th-place Crystal Palace.