Crowd generic

Hull City

Hull City's Shaun Maloney: 'We need to improve relationship with fans'

Shaun Maloney of Hull City celebrates his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Hull City at Ashton Gate on November 21, 2015
© Getty Images
Shaun Maloney claims that Hull City need to improve their relationship with the fans after suffering relegation to the Championship.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 11:01 UK

Hull City's Shaun Maloney has claimed that the club need to rebuild a relationship with the supporters after a disappointing season.

After suffering a 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday, the Tigers' relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

It was a turbulent campaign for the club as they went through three managers and now current boss Marco Silva could leave as his contract expires this summer.

According to ESPN, when asked if the club needed stability, Maloney said: "That's a fair comment. I've not been at the club that long, two years. I have had two years of living in the city so you do notice there is a separation between the supporters and the ownership.

"Those two parties - I don't know what's gone on before - but in an ideal world it would be great if they could come closer together because it's a good club, I know from the outside it might seem a different part of the country in the eyes of the media.

"But it's a good club and if it's run well it could be a really stable club. It's a good place to play and fingers crossed it happens in the future."

Hull, who earned promotion to the top flight via the playoffs last season, will face Tottenham Hotspur in their final fixture of the campaign on Sunday.

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Read Next:
Silva: 'Not right to discuss my future'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Shaun Maloney, Marco Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Result: Crystal Palace condemn Hull City to relegation from Premier League
 Shaun Maloney of Hull City celebrates his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Hull City at Ashton Gate on November 21, 2015
Hull City's Shaun Maloney: 'We need to improve relationship with fans'
 Jack Hunt and Andrew Robertson in action during the Championship playoff final between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday on May 28, 2016
Report: Andrew Robertson agrees summer switch to Liverpool
Ehab Allam "feels the pain of relegation"Huddlestone: 'Hull not good enough'Silva: 'Not right to discuss my future'Dawson: 'Hull just came up short'Ryan Mason 'relieved to be alive'
Team News: Palace boosted by Cabaye returnLive Commentary: Crystal Palace 4-0 Hull City - as it happenedRyan Mason unsure when he will returnSilva to replace Puel at Southampton?Maguire dismisses transfer speculation
> Hull City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 