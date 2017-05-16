Shaun Maloney claims that Hull City need to improve their relationship with the fans after suffering relegation to the Championship.

Hull City's Shaun Maloney has claimed that the club need to rebuild a relationship with the supporters after a disappointing season.

After suffering a 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday, the Tigers' relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

It was a turbulent campaign for the club as they went through three managers and now current boss Marco Silva could leave as his contract expires this summer.

According to ESPN, when asked if the club needed stability, Maloney said: "That's a fair comment. I've not been at the club that long, two years. I have had two years of living in the city so you do notice there is a separation between the supporters and the ownership.

"Those two parties - I don't know what's gone on before - but in an ideal world it would be great if they could come closer together because it's a good club, I know from the outside it might seem a different part of the country in the eyes of the media.

"But it's a good club and if it's run well it could be a really stable club. It's a good place to play and fingers crossed it happens in the future."

Hull, who earned promotion to the top flight via the playoffs last season, will face Tottenham Hotspur in their final fixture of the campaign on Sunday.