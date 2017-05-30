Paul Lambert in running for Hull City job?

Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
© Getty Images
Paul Lambert is reportedly in the running for the vacant managerial role at Hull City, at the same time it was confirmed that he would be leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 15:12 UK

Hull City have reportedly placed Paul Lambert on their shortlist as they continue to consider replacements for Marco Silva.

Last week, it was confirmed that the Portuguese would be leaving the KCOM Stadium and a number of names have been linked with the vacant position since.

Former Southampton manager Nigel Adkins is currently regarded as the frontrunner by several bookmakers, but Lambert is now generally considered to be the second favourite alongside David Moyes.

On Tuesday, Wolverhampton Wanderers announced that they had parted company with the Scot after just 33 games in charge, despite Lambert steering the club away from the Championship relegation zone and towards mid-table.

The 47-year-old has also been linked with a switch to Sunderland but as it stands, Hull appears to be a more likely destination should the two parties discuss the role.

Lambert has experience of the top two tiers of English football having also spent time with Norwich City, Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers.

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Read Next:
Newcastle, Watford keen on Grosicki?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Lambert, Marco Silva, Nigel Adkins, David Moyes, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Newcastle United, Watford keen on Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki?
 Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Paul Lambert in running for Hull City job?
 Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Tottenham Hotspur, Everton to battle for £22m-rated Harry Maguire?
Watford confirm Marco Silva appointmentReport: Silva in advanced Watford talksHull chief 'respects' Marco Silva decisionHull City confirm Marco Silva departureMarco Silva decides to leave Hull City?
Palace 'turn attention to Marco Silva'Bruce discovers Hull axe on TwitterMarco Silva in Portugal for Porto talks?Villa hold interest in Ahmed Elmohamady?Silva to make decision on future next week
> Hull City Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Wolverhampton Wanderers part company with manager Paul Lambert
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers take interest in Ghana international Phil Ofosu-Ayeh?
 Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Paul Lambert in running for Hull City job?
Santo becomes top target for Wolves?Marco Silva decides to leave Hull City?Wolves to make approach for Santo?Fenerbahce to make offer for Costa?Karanka: 'I need to take the right step'
Karanka: 'I want another job in England'Wolves release Williamson, HenryWolves show interest in Marco Silva?Paul Lambert: 'My future is at Wolves'Wolves to delay Lambert announcement?
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 