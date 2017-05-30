Paul Lambert is reportedly in the running for the vacant managerial role at Hull City, at the same time it was confirmed that he would be leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Hull City have reportedly placed Paul Lambert on their shortlist as they continue to consider replacements for Marco Silva.

Last week, it was confirmed that the Portuguese would be leaving the KCOM Stadium and a number of names have been linked with the vacant position since.

Former Southampton manager Nigel Adkins is currently regarded as the frontrunner by several bookmakers, but Lambert is now generally considered to be the second favourite alongside David Moyes.

On Tuesday, Wolverhampton Wanderers announced that they had parted company with the Scot after just 33 games in charge, despite Lambert steering the club away from the Championship relegation zone and towards mid-table.

The 47-year-old has also been linked with a switch to Sunderland but as it stands, Hull appears to be a more likely destination should the two parties discuss the role.

Lambert has experience of the top two tiers of English football having also spent time with Norwich City, Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers.