Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky says Ryan Mason will see a third specialist as he battles to save his football career after suffering a fractured skull.

Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky has revealed that Ryan Mason will see a third specialist as he battles to save his football career after suffering a fractured skull.

The 26-year-old had emergency surgery on his head and spent eight days in hospital after a clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill in a Premier League game last January.

Mason has already been seen by two doctors as he attempts a comeback, but Slutsky says his player will now visit a third for his advice on Monday.

The Russian coach told reporters: "It is a difficult situation on Mason, we have a difference of opinion and we are seeing a third doctor on Monday.

"It is not just about football but about his life. He wants to play but it is not an easy situation. It is more than football. He will have a decision about his future. For me he is a big hero but now it is not just about football but about his life.

"He wants to play but it is not an easy situation. He is must decide not only about himself but about his family as well. It is more than football."

Mason admitted in May that he was simply relieved to be alive following the incident.