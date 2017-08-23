Leonid Slutsky: 'Ryan Mason will see a third specialist regarding head injury'

Ryan Mason in action for Hull City on September 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky says Ryan Mason will see a third specialist as he battles to save his football career after suffering a fractured skull.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 19:38 UK

Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky has revealed that Ryan Mason will see a third specialist as he battles to save his football career after suffering a fractured skull.

The 26-year-old had emergency surgery on his head and spent eight days in hospital after a clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill in a Premier League game last January.

Mason has already been seen by two doctors as he attempts a comeback, but Slutsky says his player will now visit a third for his advice on Monday.

The Russian coach told reporters: "It is a difficult situation on Mason, we have a difference of opinion and we are seeing a third doctor on Monday.

"It is not just about football but about his life. He wants to play but it is not an easy situation. It is more than football. He will have a decision about his future. For me he is a big hero but now it is not just about football but about his life.

"He wants to play but it is not an easy situation. He is must decide not only about himself but about his family as well. It is more than football."

Mason admitted in May that he was simply relieved to be alive following the incident.

Ryan Mason in action for Hull City on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Mason steps up recovery from fractured skull
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Leonid Slutsky, Ryan Mason, Gary Cahill, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Sam Clucas of Hull City celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at the KC Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Hull, England.
Report: Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas undergoing medical at Swansea City
 Jon Toral of Birmingham is challenged by Richard Keogh of Derby during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Derby County at St Andrews (stadium) on August 21, 2015
Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral 'undergoing Hull City medical'
 Nouha Dicko in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Hull City, Queens Park Rangers show interest in Wolves striker Nouha Dicko?
Slutsky: 'Mason to see a third specialist'Swansea complete Clucas signingHull ace Clucas denies going on strikeSwansea keen on Hull midfielder Clucas?Hull's Hernandez ruled out for six months
Hull set asking price for Sam Clucas?Slutsky: 'Wolves best in Championship'Slutsky desperate to keep hold of ClucasHernandez vows to hit goal trail for HullHull turn down new Burnley bid for Clucas?
> Hull City Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 